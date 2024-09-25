Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.62

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.62 and last traded at C$27.25, with a volume of 6750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.30.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.89. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.39.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.