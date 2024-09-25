ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Update

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ENGlobal in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ENG remained flat at $1.29 on Wednesday. 12,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,206. ENGlobal has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 24.63% and a negative return on equity of 9,826.93%.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

