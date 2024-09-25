First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 210.9% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FCAL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.49 million, a P/E ratio of 132.58 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.1235 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is presently 376.32%.

(Get Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.