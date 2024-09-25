Short Interest in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Drops By 63.0%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DCOMP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,471. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $21.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

