Short Interest in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Drops By 63.0%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of DCOMP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,471. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $21.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86.
Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%.
Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dime Community Bancshares
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.