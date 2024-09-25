Short Interest in Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSYWW) Drops By 64.3%

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSYWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Big Tree Cloud Price Performance

Shares of Big Tree Cloud stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. 7,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,649. Big Tree Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

About Big Tree Cloud

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

