EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Down 67.6% in September

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EVgo Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGOW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. 6,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,252. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. EVgo has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.44.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

