Nuformix (LON:NFX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 49190609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).
Nuformix Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £491,586.00, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.22.
Nuformix Company Profile
Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
