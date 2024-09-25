Achain Price Tops $0.0012 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $27.46 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000836 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001442 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

