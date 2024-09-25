Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.62 Million

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $166,336.38 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 265,098,833 coins. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 265,188,932.6055063. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02873288 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $165,528.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

