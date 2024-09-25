Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $381.74 million and $7.78 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.36 or 0.00263321 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,799,775,482,808 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,797,425,196,941.506. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004524 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $12,836,976.16 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

