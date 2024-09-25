StakeWise Staked ETH Price Reaches $2,654.33 on Exchanges (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $2,654.33 or 0.04179916 BTC on major exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market cap of $114.25 million and approximately $13,229.17 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 43,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,041 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 42,991.76897746. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,737.60904327 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $235,074.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

