Blast Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48.74 Million (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Blast token can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blast has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Blast has a total market capitalization of $204.90 million and approximately $48.74 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blast

Blast launched on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,420,544,886 tokens. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 20,393,827,168.410706 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01003711 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $50,389,179.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars.

