Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $12.46 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.46 or 0.00019714 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $203.54 million and $1.03 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00077536 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007072 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,274.13 or 0.40004118 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,341,390 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

