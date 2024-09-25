WAX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.32 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $127.24 million and $7.32 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,255,025,397 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,100,848 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, "WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,254,615,620.67762 with 3,499,920,254.714634 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03627647 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $6,415,663.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

