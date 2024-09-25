Energi Price Tops $0.0775 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $6.29 million and $308,433.09 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00043393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00014354 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,148,022 coins and its circulating supply is 81,147,995 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

