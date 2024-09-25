Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $664,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 49,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,266,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $153,450,000 after buying an additional 606,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 41.3% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,177,305 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,425,000 after buying an additional 636,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,360,248 shares of company stock worth $959,228,295. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.19.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $648.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

