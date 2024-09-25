The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,245,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,715,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

