McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,366 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $313,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 58.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 53.6% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 67,922 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $300.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,781,937.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,716.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock worth $3,513,659 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.48.

About McDonald's

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

