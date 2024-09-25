Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Short Interest Up 582.6% in September

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 582.6% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Ostin Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of OST traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,263. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. Ostin Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.07.
Ostin Technology Group Company Profile
