OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 253.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OFS Credit Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of OCCIN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

