First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the second quarter valued at about $658,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 55,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter worth $351,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NXTG stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,616. The company has a market cap of $398.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $88.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.93.

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

