Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Short Interest Up 217.3% in September

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 217.3% from the August 31st total of 573,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 24.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Pineapple Energy during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pineapple Energy by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 182,812 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEGY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,354,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,124. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Pineapple Energy has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pineapple Energy ( NASDAQ:PEGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $1.59. Pineapple Energy had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a negative return on equity of 193.08%. The company had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pineapple Energy will post -11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

