Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFOW) Short Interest Up 222.2% in September

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFOW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Onfolio Price Performance

Shares of ONFOW stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 3,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,515. Onfolio has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

Onfolio Company Profile

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

