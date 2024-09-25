ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Update

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the August 31st total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock remained flat at $0.22 on Wednesday. 824,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,578. ENDRA Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62.
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01).
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.
