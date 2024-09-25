Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,005 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $436,514,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $372,293,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 2.4 %

NFLX opened at $722.26 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $722.44. The stock has a market cap of $309.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $665.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $642.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,226 shares of company stock valued at $129,858,692 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.