4,450 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,513,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,226 shares of company stock worth $129,858,692. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $722.26 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $722.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $665.29 and its 200 day moving average is $642.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

