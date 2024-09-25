Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 585,712 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,169% from the previous session’s volume of 46,156 shares.The stock last traded at $2.51 and had previously closed at $1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Markforged from $1.30 to $0.85 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Markforged alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKFG

Markforged Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 million. Markforged had a negative net margin of 134.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Markforged Holding Co. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markforged

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Markforged by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 142,965 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markforged by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 839,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 241,706 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markforged by 7.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 561,304 shares during the period. Summit Partners L P grew its stake in Markforged by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 14,731,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 136,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Markforged by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,832,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 237,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.