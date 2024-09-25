Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Sells 35,904 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,213,555.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 22,779 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $770,841.36.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,214,632.32.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $1,215,350.40.

On Friday, August 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $1,210,323.84.

On Monday, July 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,202,784.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,207,810.56.

HCP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,526. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 293.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,654,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,490,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,995,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,953 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

