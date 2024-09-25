Ardor Reaches Market Cap of $80.60 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $80.60 million and $10.54 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00043442 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

