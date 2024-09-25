Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,949 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $178,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $158.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $255.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

