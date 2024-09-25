Sfmg LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sfmg LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 461,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,463,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,013,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,884,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 144,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.18. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.