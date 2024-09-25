Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Trimmed by JPB Foundation

JPB Foundation cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 10.9% of JPB Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JPB Foundation’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $102,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,916,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $8,896,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $9,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at $89,093,089,982.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $394,455,351. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $924.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $894.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $840.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

