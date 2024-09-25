Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average is $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.82.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

