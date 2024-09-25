Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.3% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

