BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:DHF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. 664,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,262. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
