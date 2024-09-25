Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.47 (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 140.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MAA traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.62. The stock had a trading volume of 765,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,083. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $167.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

