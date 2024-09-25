Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% per year over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

NYSE IVR traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. 1,074,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,584. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $68.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 59.85% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Report on IVR

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.