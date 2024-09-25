T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:TAXE)

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1524 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TAXE traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.83. 4,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.70. T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.