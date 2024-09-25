ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Announces $0.15 Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1495 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. 122,553,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,107,875. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $23.34.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.