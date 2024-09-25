ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Announces $0.15 Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1495 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. 122,553,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,107,875. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $23.34.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
