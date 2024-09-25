Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1465 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:KQQQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. 2,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20. Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33.
