iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Announces $0.20 Dividend

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2013 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ PABU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,771. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11.
About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.