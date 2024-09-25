WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:HYZD)

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYZD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

