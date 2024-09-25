WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Plans $0.15 Dividend

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Price Performance
USIN stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. 401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $52.30.
WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile
