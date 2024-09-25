Notcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $860.21 Million (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Notcoin has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $860.21 million and approximately $197.12 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Notcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Notcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00263160 BTC.

About Notcoin

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,422,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,474,422,538 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,422,538.6429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00862767 USD and is up 13.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $182,980,146.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Notcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Notcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.