Gigachad 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.30 Million (GIGA)

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Gigachad has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar. One Gigachad token can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gigachad has a total market cap of $205.57 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Gigachad

Gigachad’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.02190044 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $3,470,706.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gigachad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

