Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $113.97 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,955,747 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,932,731.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00321095 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $19.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.