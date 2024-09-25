Oasys (OAS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $113.61 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Oasys token can now be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Oasys has a market cap of $113.61 million and $3.92 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasys alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00263160 BTC.

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,862,768,526 tokens. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,858,317,297.1187973 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03902157 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,978,412.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasys and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.