Maverick Protocol Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $85.83 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,647,579 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 380,647,579.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.23480058 USD and is up 4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $7,053,064.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

