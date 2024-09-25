Banana Gun (BANANA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $43.42 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $139.64 million and approximately $43.42 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Banana Gun token can now be purchased for approximately $40.66 or 0.00064029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,853 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,492 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,859.172566 with 3,433,499.33581571 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 38.35037617 USD and is up 5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $29,221,630.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

