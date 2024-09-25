Avalanche Tops 1-Day Volume of $410.35 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $27.59 or 0.00043442 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion and approximately $410.35 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,024,141 coins and its circulating supply is 406,021,041 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.